Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,792 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,467 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,290,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $516,195,000 after buying an additional 2,500,008 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,310,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $224,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,900,411 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,556 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,438,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,958,177 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,677 shares in the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $9.42.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

