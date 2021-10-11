Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,778 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMRE. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 277,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 285.3% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 690,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 511,496 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 18.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $970.66 million, a PE ratio of -116.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $16.07.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

