Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omeros were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Omeros by 140.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,174 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at $6,435,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 43,113 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,780,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. WBB Securities upped their price target on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Maxim Group cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omeros presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $6.70 on Monday. Omeros Co. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $418.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

