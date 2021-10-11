Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,863 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $4.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%. Analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

