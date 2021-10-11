2,323 Shares in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,057,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,976,000 after acquiring an additional 471,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 292,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after acquiring an additional 71,596 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 134,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after acquiring an additional 55,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,190,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $29,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $56,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,396,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $82.72 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $189.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average is $85.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

