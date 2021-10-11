Citigroup Inc. Buys 11,265 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 337.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EHTH. UBS Group AG increased its stake in eHealth by 132.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 28,408 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in eHealth in the first quarter valued at about $4,184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41,290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the first quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $44.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37 and a beta of -0.12.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

