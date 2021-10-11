Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $22.89 Million Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $22,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 128.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 12.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

OTTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

OTTR opened at $58.23 on Monday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

