Citigroup Inc. Acquires 35,462 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 3,157.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,462 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $4,543,716.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,259,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 792,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,578. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $8.05 on Monday. Skillz Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.08.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKLZ. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

