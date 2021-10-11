Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $383,000 Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Resources Connection by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after acquiring an additional 360,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 63,498 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 101,998 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 284,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 121,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $17.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $591.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $19.44.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $183.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

