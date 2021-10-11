City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Holdings Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of City Office REIT worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 123,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. City Office REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $793.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

