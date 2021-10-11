Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 152 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,242,000 after purchasing an additional 863,176 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 677.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 241,483 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,809,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,736,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWAV shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.57.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $199.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.98 and a 200-day moving average of $178.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.09 and a 12-month high of $237.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.46 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $340,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at $12,880,395.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $661,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,495,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,375,159 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

