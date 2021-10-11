Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,049 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $49.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

