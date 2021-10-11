Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $66,039.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,970.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 59,202 shares of company stock valued at $941,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.96 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $75.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

