$4.23 Billion in Sales Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will report sales of $4.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.28 billion and the lowest is $4.19 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $3.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $18.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.60 billion to $18.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $21.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.23.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,516.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,259 shares of company stock valued at $90,266,730. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EL opened at $311.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $347.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

