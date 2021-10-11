Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $559,064.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,795.32, for a total value of $559,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,801.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,804.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,555.44. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,489.45 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,097.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $2,732,669,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

