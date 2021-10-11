Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 59,518 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.45% of Northwest Bancshares worth $25,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $150.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on NWBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective for the company. B. Riley downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

