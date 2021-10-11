Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 830,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $25,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 58.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Trustmark by 50.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Trustmark in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Trustmark in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

TRMK stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

