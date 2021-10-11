BlackRock Inc. Acquires 3,572,810 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $172,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 18.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MP. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $30.21 on Monday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.32 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.