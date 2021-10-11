iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,246,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $177,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,697,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,215,000 after buying an additional 128,283 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $1,250,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $78.31 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average of $79.73.

