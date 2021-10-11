BlackRock Inc. Has $180.82 Million Stock Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,888,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842,422 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.35% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $180,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 83.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.69 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. Analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

