Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 41.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 5,505.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHE stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $957.87 million, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $544.66 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 69.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHE. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,900 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,724. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 1,800 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $47,466.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $197,790 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

