United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in United Bankshares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in United Bankshares by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 589.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.95 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.