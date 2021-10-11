Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 26,359 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,359 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.6% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.6% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $31.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.70 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.02%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

