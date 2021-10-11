Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,377 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $75,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion stock opened at $94.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average of $90.85.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on INGR shares. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

