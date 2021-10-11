Deutsche Bank AG Buys 61,804 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,804 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.10% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 48.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 107.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

OFC stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.