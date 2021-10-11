Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $146,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $18.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

GPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

