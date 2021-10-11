Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $2.89 Million Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after buying an additional 60,838 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 511,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 256.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 135,085 shares in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GRC opened at $37.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.59 million, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.54. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $93.02 million during the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $59,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

