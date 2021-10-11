1,500 Shares in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Purchased by Group One Trading L.P.

Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UE. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth about $21,146,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth about $12,429,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 156.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 996,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 608,769 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 60.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 530,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

UE opened at $18.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

