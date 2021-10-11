Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $570,000 Stock Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

Shares of SFIX opened at $34.46 on Monday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $2,585,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,037 shares of company stock worth $11,409,632. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

