AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

MITT has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of MITT stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.47. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 265.40%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 318,125 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 916,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 266,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 55,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

