Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given Buy Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a research note released on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. raised their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Chubb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.56.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB stock opened at $182.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.02 and a 200-day moving average of $170.28. Chubb has a one year low of $116.50 and a one year high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Chubb by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.