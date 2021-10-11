Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,345 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after buying an additional 92,433 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,365,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial stock opened at $64.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.57. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.79. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

