Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 23.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 6.5% during the first quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the second quarter worth about $1,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO stock opened at $698.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $652.19 and a 200-day moving average of $609.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.86. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $345.19 and a 1-year high of $703.12.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

