Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 12,407 CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 182.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 26.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter worth $1,029,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter worth $362,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO opened at $53.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $58.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 138.12% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

In other news, Director Christopher W. Haga bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.12 per share, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,260.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,455. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

