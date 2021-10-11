Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $719,000 Investment in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 103,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. 23.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLPT opened at $17.05 on Monday. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 15.62 and a quick ratio of 14.81.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 63.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other ClearPoint Neuro news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 9,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $173,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

