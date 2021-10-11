Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Shares of PARR stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $925.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after acquiring an additional 264,673 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,596,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 243,902 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after acquiring an additional 539,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.