Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Novan as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Novan in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOVN opened at $7.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. Novan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 759.49% and a negative return on equity of 274.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Novan, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

