Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TMHC. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.89.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

