Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

STWD has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

STWD opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

