Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 87.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $251.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.39 and a twelve month high of $260.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

