Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,260 Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 46,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 159.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,062 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 643.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 22,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF stock opened at $43.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.69. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $45.33.

