Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United States Gasoline Fund were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UGA. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund in the second quarter valued at $30,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UGA stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.20. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $41.69.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

