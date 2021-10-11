Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America raised Prudential from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.07. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Prudential’s payout ratio is 5.98%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in Prudential by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 16,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Prudential by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 10.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 8.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

