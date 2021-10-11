Barclays Raises Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target to $3.95

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $2.40 to $3.95 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.18.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

NYSE:KOS opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 3.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $384.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $535,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1,593.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 959,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 902,370 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.