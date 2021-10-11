Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Major Shareholder Sells $6,375,000.00 in Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 625,000 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $6,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:FOA opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $389.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,816,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at about $9,156,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at about $634,000.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.