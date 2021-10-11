Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 556.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 22.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 48.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $58.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.65. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.30 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WWE. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.