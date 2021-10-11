1,872 Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,419,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $135.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.30 and a 200 day moving average of $127.53. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.12 and a 1 year high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

