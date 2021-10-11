SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $71.30 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $79.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average is $73.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

