Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,503 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 38.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading increased their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.