BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $82,000 Stock Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STRL. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sterling Construction by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,173,000 after purchasing an additional 224,571 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 70,165 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 24.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Shares of STRL stock opened at $23.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $672.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $25.74.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Julie Dill acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.